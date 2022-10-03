Anna Faivre is Polo High School student of the month for September

Ana Faivre is a 17-year-old senior at Polo High School. Her parents are Andy and Amanda Faivre. Cole Faivre and Avery Faivre are her siblings. She is from Polo.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

While I’m not in the class anymore, physics has been the most engaging class for me by far. Even though the subject isn’t the easiest, the teacher, Gina Cole, made it a fun learning experience and offered help whenever it was needed.

The students in the class also helped contribute to the experience. Throughout the year, we participated in fun projects like bridge building and creating our own Rube Goldberg machine. It is definitely a class I would recommend taking.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

After high school I’m planning on attending either Butler University or Drake University to study pharmacy and maybe business.

While I’m at college, I hope to be able to be involved with some kind of study-abroad program because I would really enjoy having the opportunity to see a lot more of the world.

What are your two favorite extracurricular activities?

They would have to be golf and FFA. I’ve had the privilege to golf with my best friend for the past few years, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. Golf taught me a lot about integrity and honesty, as well as patience and coping with frustration. While there were a lot of times golfing was not very easy, mentally or physically, I still am grateful for the experience it gave me and the lessons it taught me.

FFA has given me various opportunities that have helped prepare me for my future after high school. Through FFA, I’ve been able to develop my skills in leadership and communication, meet many new people, increase the bonds I have with my friends involved in FFA, and realize a new hobby I’m very passionate about, which is beekeeping!

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.

Hearing Mr. Jones’ famous chicken story. While I don’t remember all the details of it, he spent three years telling us how when we were about to graduate eighth grade, he’d share it with us. The story itself was very funny and unexpected, so it is a memory that has always stuck with me.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope to have a job I really enjoy, whatever that may be, live in an interesting area that I probably won’t get bored of, and be able to travel all around the world.

