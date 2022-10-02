Two killed in collision on Maytown Road near Sublette in Lee County

DIXON – Two people were killed and another injured around 3 p.m. Saturday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of La Moille and Maytown roads, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a new release Sunday.
Dane Moorman, 27, of Arlington, was northbound on La Moille and Bonnie Ackert, 72, of Dixon, was eastbound on Maytown when they collided at LaMoille. Both died, the release said.
A passenger, Victoria Moorman, 23, of Arlington, was taken to KSB Hospital.
The release provided no further details, except to say the intersection, which is just south of Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette, is controlled by stop signs for northbound and southbound traffic.
The crash is under investigation.