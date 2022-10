STERLING – A 45-year-old Sterling man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch, and he was thrown, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in news release this morning.

Jeremy J. Hall was eastbound at 24163 Moline Road near Troy Road in rural Whiteside County west of Sterling around 2:40 p.m. when the crash occurred, witnesses said.

He was taken to CGH Medical Center, where he died, the release said.

The crash is under investigation.