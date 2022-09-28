Sauk Valley Community College offers a chance to Explore Sauk

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College will host Explore Sauk starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 in the Riverview Conference Room, which is designated 1H16/1H18.

Prospective students and their families are invited to attend the 90-minute session. During the campus visit, attendees can learn about about programs of study and financial aid options including scholarships.

Information on student activities, clubs, and other resources available to students will be shared.

For more information, or to RSVP by Oct. 6, please visit svcc.edu/visit or call 815-835-6266.