September 28, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley Community College offers a chance to Explore Sauk

By Shaw Local News Network

A patch of sunflowers, planted by the ag class at Sauk Valley Community College, sits proudly on display outside of the school in a file photo from Aug. 26. (Shaw Media photo/Alex T. Paschal/credit)

DIXONSauk Valley Community College will host Explore Sauk starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 in the Riverview Conference Room, which is designated 1H16/1H18.

Prospective students and their families are invited to attend the 90-minute session. During the campus visit, attendees can learn about about programs of study and financial aid options including scholarships.

Information on student activities, clubs, and other resources available to students will be shared.

For more information, or to RSVP by Oct. 6, please visit svcc.edu/visit or call 815-835-6266.

DixonSauk Valley Community CollegeEducation