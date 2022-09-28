Business update: Build-A-Pet moves into Sterling’s former United Way building

STERLING – Build-A-Pet Clubhouse is moving from 318 First Ave. to 502 First Ave.
Owner Heather Dunkel bought the former United Way building to expand the store’s indoor playground and offerings.
The new facility will include a large clubhouse with a slide within the playland and stations for role-playing and sensory-focused play.
“We focus a lot on sensory play for kids on the spectrum. So, we are going to have special spectrum play days,” Dunkel said.
In addition, there will also be a Dino Café serving healthy snack alternatives, such as gluten-free Dino Bites, fruit cups, and drinks. There will also be a more extensive selection of Build-A-Pets, outfits, and accessories.
A new area for older siblings is also coming, complete with tables for foosball and air hockey, free video games, and family activities. The latter includes game nights, indoor winter campouts, and other activities still in development.
“We want to incorporate the entire family and give them a place to go and enjoy the day,” Dunkel said.
At the time of the interview, the owner gave a tentative opening date of Oct. 10.
The store originally opened in April 2019 as Vintage Cousins Emporium and Emporium Build-A-Pet. However, Dunkel decided to rebrand with the opening of the new location.
Build-A-Pet Clubhouse is open Wednesday through Saturday. Call 815-632-3186 or message heather@bapclubhouse.com for more details.