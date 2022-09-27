Dixon Public Schools hires part-time dean at Reagan Middle School

DIXON — Kris Baker, a technology teacher for grades 6-8, was named the part-time dean of students at Reagan Middle School.
The position of part-time dean was one that had been approved at the August board of education meeting as the administration at Dixon Public Schools looked at areas that needed addressing. The district is running them middle school with one fewer administrator than it had four years ago.
The dean at Reagan will work with discipline at the middle school.
At the time, Superintendent Margo Empen said there is sufficient work to support a full-time dean, but there were financial considerations.
The board of education also approved three hires and two resignations as part of its personnel report during its regular meeting of Sept. 21.
Joining the district are Jerry Jones as a lunchroom attendant at Jefferson School and Elyse Drowns as a lunchroom attendant at Reagan Middle School.
The other appointment was Bryce Heeter as a paraprofessional at Dixon High School.
The two resignations were Reagan crossing guard Lara Whetsel and Washington paraprofessional Megan Tyrrell.
The board also approved several retirements, though most are several years from now. Carol McConnell, a library aide at Jefferson, will retire at the end of this school year.
Dianne Frye, administrative assistant to the superintendent and the human resources coordinator will retire at the end of the 2025 school year. Wes Phillips, a custodian at Reagan Middle, will retire in October 2026. Adona Zimmerman, secretary to the Reagan Middle principal, will retire at the end of the 2027 school year. Joann Jones, custodian at Jefferson, will also retire at the end of the 2027 school year.
Corrie Weidel, a lunchroom attendant, was dismissed.
Susie Arnolts became a classroom paraprofessional at Madison.
Coaching and advisor appointments were Chad Weigle and Ryan Harrison as golf assistants, Rick Kent as girls tennis assistant, Ethan Fox will split the stipend with Jacob Fane as soccer assistants, Alicia Eastman and Darien Bardoner as volleyball assistants, Jason Burgess as head baseball coach, Zach Heitz as first semester weigh training supervisor, Holli Miller and Maria Peterson as volleyball assistants at Reagan, and Leilah Dudziak as volunteer girls tennis coach.
Brandon Woodward resigned as head girls track coach and Michelle Dewey will step down as cheer coach at the end of the football season.