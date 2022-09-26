Sterling Public Schools 2022-23 spending plan will be voted on Wednesday

STERLING — Spending plans for the current fiscal year for Sterling Public Schools and for the Whiteside County Area Career Center will be the subject of a public hearing and then a vote in a regular session of the board of education on Wednesday.

The open session begins at 7 p.m. at the Sterling High School library.

The budgets — which were on public display for a month — have been amended slightly, in part to reflect a reduction in evidence base funding provided by the state, money from federal COVID-19 recovery grants and finalized salary numbers.

The final budget for SPS shows $62.271 million in revenues and $64.751 in expenditures.

Deficit spending comes from three funds: retirement benefits, tort immunity on bonds that have been issued and for the fund that covers bonds issued so the district can address safety and security issues.

The district, however, is projecting that all its fund balances will retain savings at the end of the fiscal year.

Education will have $15.7 million, operations and maintenance will have $1.82 million, debt service $3.6 million, transportation $1.69 million, pensions $749,000, capital projects $9.21 million, working cash $2.2 million, tort $818,000 and fire, prevention and safety $3.04 million.

The career center’s budget shows $1.736 million in education fund expenditures, $517,000 in operations and maintenance and $8,100 in transportation. Total spending will be more than $2.261 million.

In other business, the board will be presented with a request by the high school’s theater department to make a trip to New York City from Aug. 1-6, 2023.