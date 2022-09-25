September 25, 2022
Three men dead after rollover in rural Rock Falls

By Kathleen A. Schultz
ROCK FALLS – Three men are dead following a single-vehicle crash shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday on Prophetstown Road near Gaulrapp Road, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release this morning.

Damien K. Martin, 32, of Prophetstown, Antonio L. Caudillo, 27, of Rock Falls, and Zachary N. McCloud, 29, of Sterling, died when the driver of the northbound Dodge Charger, who was not identified, lost control and went into the east ditch, causing the car to roll several times, the release said.

Illinois State Police traffic reconstructionists are assisting in the investigation, Sheriff John Booker said.

It it not yet known who was driving, or how fast, or if seat belts were worn, Booker said.

