Revenues scrutinized before Dixon Public Schools OKs spending plan of $37.34 million

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools approved a $37.34 million spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year during Wednesday night’s meeting of its board of education.
The budget has been available for review since Aug. 10.
The budget hearing that preceded the regular meeting focused more on the document’s estimated revenues more so than its expenditures.
Marc Campbell, the district’s business manager, reviewed key funding sources for the board, stressing the conservative nature of the estimates, which he put at $38.05 million.
“We traditionally budget our revenues on the lower end. Hopefully they will come in a little higher,” Campbell told the board.
In particular, Campbell directed the board’s attention to the Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax — the tax collected from businesses and utilities. This tax is collected by the state and distributed to school districts.
The district budgeted $3.183 million in receipts.
“That number is very conservative at this time,” Campbell said. “We have been given a number by the state that is much higher than that.”
For fiscal year 2022, for instance, the CPPRT was $5.833 million.
School districts are required to have spending plans on file with the state by the end of September, which, in turn, gives them the legal authority to levy taxes.
The district expects the levy to produce $19.8 million — which Campbell points out is 65% of anticipated revenues.
“You do have a balanced budget,” Campbell said.
Board member Melissa Gates congratulated Campbell for not needing a deficit reduction fund.
There was some discussion on grant revenues. For instance, the district has at its disposal $1 million in COVID-19 recovery funds — the various Education and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds provided by the federal government.
“As we spend down ESSER funds, they are a wash in the budget,” said Campbell.
Board member Jon Wadsworth asked: “Are we in a good place? … Using one-time grants for one-time expenses?”
Campbell said ESSER funds are taking the place of spending on items that would otherwise have to come from the Education Fund portion of expenditures.
Applying ESSER funds on curriculum materials, which then can be used for several years, is an example of the district stretching those dollars.
“We are doing things like purchasing subscriptions for multiple years into the future,” he said. “Hopefully it gives us a long-range reprieve.”
In the summary of expenditures, Campbell noted the rapidly rising costs of utilities.
The district plans to spend $423,400, mostly for electricity. That’s more than the previous year ($384,641) and the year before that ($33,052).
He said the business office will be exploring options for the board to consider as a way to lessen the impact of this growing expense.
Highlights of the district’s expenditure summary were these: $14.6 million for education salaries, $1.13 million for operations and maintenance salaries, $2.278 million for special education, $3.4 million for bond payments and $2.11 million for bus services.
The approved budget will be sent to Regional Office of Education 47, the Illinois State Board of Education, and the county clerks of Lee and Ogle counties.
Key Revenues and expenditures
These are highlights of a memorandum from business manager Marc Campbell to the Dixon Public Schools board of education on the 2023 fiscal year budget.
Total revenue
$38,052,700
Key revenue sources
Tax levy: $19,800,000
Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax: $3,183,000
County Facility Sales Tax: $1,600,000
Evidence Based Funding: $6,815,000
Transportation: Regular and Vocational: $500,000
Transportation: Special Education: $900,000
ESSER grants: $1,000,000
Total Expenditures
$37,339,875
Key expenditures
Total Education Fund Salaries: $14,608,017
LCSEA Assessment/Special Education: $2,277,000
Outplaced tuition: $1,850,000
Operations and Maintenance salaries: $1,133,215
Repairs and Maintenance: $372,000
Utilities: $423,400
Bond Payments: $3,436,000
Transportation Contract Services: $2,111,000
Fuel: $130,000
Capital Outlay: $176,500
PC/WC Insurance: $484,000
Health, Life, Safety Expenses: $196,000