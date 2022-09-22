Whiteside County filing criminal charges against homeowners who won’t clean up their yards

ROCK FALLS – Homeowners and renters in the unincorporated neighborhood of Yeowardsville, off U.S. Route 30 just east of Rock Falls city limits, could be facing misdemeanor charges if they don’t clean up their trash-littered yards.
The Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office has hit upon a plan to utilize the 2014 Illinois Litter Control Act on behalf of the county board the office represents.
The county now will criminally penalize those who create “a public nuisance” by repeatedly ignoring citations for violating county ordinances governing weeds, trash, inoperable vehicles and obstruction of ditches, among other concerns.
In fact, three Yeowardsville residents already are are charged with violating the act, and three or four more cases are in the works, Assistant State’s Attorney James Fagerman said Wednesday.
Those residents may not know it yet – letters of notification were being sent this week, Fagerman said. If they ignore that letter and fail to appear at their first court hearing, arrest warrants will be served, he said.
The 2014 Illinois Litter Control Act
According to the entirety of the act, “no person shall allow litter to accumulate upon real property, of which the person charged is the owner or tenant in control, in such a manner as to constitute a public nuisance or in such a manner that the litter may be blown or otherwise carried by the natural elements on to the real property of another person.”
The first violation is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $1,500 fine if convicted. The second charge is a Class A, which carries up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine if convicted. Both come with two years of supervision once a sentence is served.
A third arrest, and the charge becomes a Class 1 felony, which carries one to four years in prison if convicted – or up to six years if the violator has one or more previous felony convictions.
Perhaps one of the better-known applications of the litter law: In Illinois, it is illegal to deposit grass clippings on public roads because that creates a slippery hazard for motorcyclists who could be injured if their machines hit the clippings and go sliding.
Unincorporated Yeowardsville
The Yeowardsville Addition in Mount Morency Township is bounded by McNeil Road on the east, East Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 40 on the north, French Street on the south and Spruce Street on the west.
It’s “a real hodge-podge,” Whiteside County Building and Zoning Administrator Suzy Stickle said Wednesday, referring to a neighborhood of tidy, well-kept homes that also is sprinkled with properties marked by unkempt grass and weeds, junk cars, bags of trash and structures in disrepair.
Stickle’s office has fielded myriad complaints about the mess from conscientious property owners and renters. The office has since ticketed the purported violators, and has sent 10 letters notifying residents of ordinance infractions. Each of the infractions could carry a fine of up to $500 for every week they are in violation – although the county has not imposed that stiff a penalty yet, she said.
That might not matter, she said, as some people simply aren’t paying the fines imposed or providing her with reasons why they won’t comply.
For at least three years now, “we’ve been trying to figure out how to get compliance,” Stickle said. “The responses I’ve gotten [to the letters] are more on the argumentative side.”
In July, she teamed up Whiteside County Health Department Director of Environmental Health Ryan Nailor in going to the County Board with their frustrations over their failed efforts to get Yeowardsville residents to clean up. Both asked for other options.
The matter was brought to the attention of State’s Attorney Terry Costello. Fagerman, who is head of the office’s Civil Divison, began to look for a solution.
At Tuesday’s County Board meeting, he said he considered two other options before “we stumbled upon something that should have been obvious” – using the Litter Control Act.
Option 1: The county could obtain an injunction, come in and clean up the property, get a lien against it for the money it is owed for doing so, then foreclose on it and evict the resident.
Fagerman said that with “the scope of the obstacles we’re facing,” however, the cost of cleanup plus court costs means the county would be spending more than the property is worth.
Option 2: Condemning the property. However, that creates a similar problem in that the the property owner would have to be be taken to court. Even if the county won the title, the homeowner would need to be compensated for the loss, the property still would need to be cleaned up and the property likely would be sold at a loss to the county.
Fagerman said Costello suggested the Litter Control Act.
How it might play out
Fagerman said said he realizes that in some cases, the underlying problem might be mental health problems or simply a lack of funds to get the job done. It is not his intention, he said, “to put someone in jail who doesn’t have the means” to comply.
Fagerman said the solution depends on the defendants’ mental or financial states, their attitude about compliance and the extent of the problem and their past criminal history, among other things. If a defendant is convicted, Fagerman said he would ask the judge to impose just the misdemeanor sentence, then suspend it for a period of time to give them an opportunity to bring their property back into compliance.
However, such leniency is not guaranteed – it would be up to the judge whether to impose a conditional sentence.
“Every case is going to be based on it own facts,” Fagerman said.
In cases of those mentally or financially unable to comply, Fagerman said he would seek help from other county agencies, such as the health department or local volunteer organizations, to find grants or step in and help.
Officials have discussed applying these methods elsewhere in the county, Stickle said, but she and Fagerman said they would rather not need to.
“We’re really hoping this works,” Stickle said. “People don’t have to live next to these problem properties, because people shouldn’t have to live like that.”
Fagerman said he hopes “the word will get around and [residents] will start taking care of these problems themselves.”