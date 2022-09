MORRISON — Morrison turned out for celebrations of body, mind and spirit on Saturday.

It was the 34th running of the Harvest Hammer duathlon and 5K, a fundraising benefit for the Morrison Rotary Club.

In the downtown, artists took part in Paint the Town, a fundraiser for children’s art activities. The event got rained out in 2019 and then postponed the following two years because of COVID-19, so the festival commemorated its 25th anniversary.