Honor Flight picnic Sunday in Morrison; all veterans invited this year

MORRISON – The annual picnic for veterans who have taken the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and their families is expanding its reach this year: All veterans are invited to the festivities, which begin at 1 p.m. Sunday in the lakeside pavilion at Rockwood State Park, 18750 Lake Road.

Veterans are encouraged to bring along memorabilia from their time in the service, and to be prepared to share stories and memories.

Meat, drinks and tableware will be provided. Bring an entree and a dessert.

Attendees are asked to call Rachel Crandall at 815-535-1219 to make a reservation, but reservations are not required.

Whiteside County Honor Flight is sponsoring the event.