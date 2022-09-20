Business update: Music is key to early childhood development center in Dixon

DIXON – A unique center for early childhood development has opened at 715 N. Brinton Ave.
Out of the Box Music enhances the cognitive and social-emotional development of children from birth to five years of age through the music and movement of the Kindermusik curriculum.
Younger children will participate in musically driven activities like group dancing, instrument, vocal play, and other sensory-related activities to stimulate development.
Older children will learn to read traditional sheet music and play various instruments. Private lessons are also available.
Licensed Kindermusik teacher Jennie Smith instructs the early childhood music program.
Smith has taught piano from her home for several years and found that many of her students had already missed out on the awe and wonder of music before coming to her.
“I began to wonder what I could offer to enable younger students to experience the fun and joy of music before they get to the formalities of sitting for a traditional piano lesson,” Smith said.
Classes run every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and have morning, noon, and evening time slots. Call 815-716-6185 to register for a class.
