Sterling, Rock Falls celebrate contributions from Hispanic community

STERLING — Sterling and Rock Falls celebrated its Hispanic heritage on Saturday with the 69th Fiesta Parade.

The event closes two weeks of themed events, including Taste of Fiesta.

The parade conclude its march through Rock Falls across the Rock River and into Sterling, where it concluded at the foot of the mural “Adelante” on Avenue C.

“Adelante,” which in Spanish can mean “Come in” or “Go forward,” was restored by its original creator, Chicago artist Robert Valdez, and assistants.

The mural occupies the west wall of Napa Auto Parts near County Market.