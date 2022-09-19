September 19, 2022
Sterling, Rock Falls celebrate contributions from Hispanic community

By Shaw Local News Network
Horseback riders with Rancho El Capricho finish off the Fiesta Parade on Saturday in Rock Falls and Sterling.

STERLING — Sterling and Rock Falls celebrated its Hispanic heritage on Saturday with the 69th Fiesta Parade.

The event closes two weeks of themed events, including Taste of Fiesta.

The parade conclude its march through Rock Falls across the Rock River and into Sterling, where it concluded at the foot of the mural “Adelante” on Avenue C.

“Adelante,” which in Spanish can mean “Come in” or “Go forward,” was restored by its original creator, Chicago artist Robert Valdez, and assistants.

The mural occupies the west wall of Napa Auto Parts near County Market.

Sterling police chief Alex Rivera and his favorite officer lead the Fiesta parade Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Rivera was named grand marshal of the parade.

