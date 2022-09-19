Polo 18-year-old gets four years’ probation for possession of child pornography

OREGON – An 18-year-old Polo man pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of having pornographic photos and videos of children younger than 13 on his cellphone.
Clayton A. Davis was sentenced Monday to four years’ probation on each count of possession of child pornography, with the sentences to run concurrently.
He also must register as a sex offender.
Four counts of reproducing child pornography, each of which carries 6 to 30 years in prison, at 85% to be served, were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.
Two videos and two picture files of children engaged in sexual activity, who Davis “knew or should have known” were younger than 13, were found under the Signal app on his phone, which was seized March 8. He was charged the next day.
Davis, who has no other criminal history, could have been sentenced to 3 to 7 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections; had he been sentenced to IDOC, the terms would run consecutively.
Four years of probation is the maximum allowed for this offense under state statue. If he violates his probation, he could face prison time.
Davis, who has been free since posting $30,000 of his $300,000 bond, also was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with one day already served. That part of his sentence was stayed and if he does not violate his probation, will be dismissed.
He also must undergo sex offender therapy, and cannot be around anyone younger than 18, with the exception of a sibling, unless he has the permission of his probation officer or is under supervision, among other restrictions.