Business update: Extreme Celebrations plans October opening in Dixon

DIXON – Dixon’s unique indoor event hall, Extreme Celebrations, announced an opening date of Oct. 1 on its Facebook page.
Located at 1362 North Galena Ave., the event center will feature a futuristic glow in the dark theme, dance floor, kitchen, DJ booth, virtual reality gear, video game consoles, and other undisclosed interactive activities.
“It’s not your traditional event hall, it’s very unique. I don’t want to give it all away, but we have some things you won’t find anywhere else in the area,” owner Pat Riley said. “Once you walk through the door you will see how awesome this place truly is.”
Packages start at $350 for two hours and includes decorations, setup, event space, all aforementioned amenities, and clean up.
“We decorate, do all the cleaning, we take care of it all. You come in, party, leave, and we take care of the mess,” Riley said.
The celebration center can also provide alcohol, but guests will have to use the facilities’ licensed and registered vendor. The vendor was not named during the interview.
The Riley family began its business venture two years ago with the creation of Extreme Rentals – an inflatable bounce house and party equipment rental service.
The event hall has already started taking reservations and interested parties can call 815-441-3530 for more details and availability.
