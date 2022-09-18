Shutter to Think: Not so terrifying

This past weekend I and my friend, “Kris of the Mountains,” made a trip about six hours south of here to attend an extreme metal festival slugged Full Terror Assault — FTA for short.
It was three days of camping, two stages of music and one giant party.
The fest takes place in the rural part of rural Illinois right near the Kentucky border.
Cell service literally changed from to “Nope” to “Maybe” to “OK, but, just this once, don’t take another step to your left.”
The entire weekend was a music-lover and photographer’s dream in experiencing the audible and visual counter-culture of the time.
Battle vests, the metal fan’s coat of arms if you will, were displayed prominently and proudly. These are sleeveless denim jackets that are blanketed with patches designating the bands that have had an influence on the wearer, either musically or philosophically.
Individual campsites were peppered with flags and banners and tables full of food and drink.
The only thing more colorful than the tattoos were the hair styles. The only thing more colorful than the hair styles were the T-shirts, which were mostly black — but often “working blue,” if you know what I mean.
But the one thing I didn’t witness for even one second in this extreme metal wasteland of bawdy T-shirts, long hair, beer chugs, mosh pits and deafening music was trouble.
No big egos, no arguments, nothing but like-minded people coming together to enjoy something that they find fulfillment in being a part of. An underground metal coven.
Not to say there wasn’t some, “let’s see how close we can get to the precipice without falling off moments.” The first was the dude jumping over a pair of friends on a child’s bike. The take-off was great, it was the landing that docked him two points from the Canadian judges. The second was the guy who passed out in a ditch after winning (do you call it “winning”?) the gravy-chugging contest and had to be airlifted outta there.
We only know the story because the guy was back the next morning, chuckling about the whole thing and looking no worse for wear.
My party consisted of an old friend of mine, Kris, and a guy, Matt, we met down there last year who has become part of our FTA family. Maybe it’s age, maturity or common sense, but I can say with all honesty, none of us participated in the gravy chug.
– Alex T. Paschal