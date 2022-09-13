Business update: Sustainable housing owner aims to shine in Dixon

DIXON – Smarter Home Technology provides electrical and solar installation services for residential, commercial, and agricultural facilities. The company’s plan for the future of sustainable energy is even brighter than the solar panels they install.
Owner Travis Carter wants to change the world through sustainable housing, which are homes that are designed to power themselves based on their energy consumption. Solar panels and a home automation system will regulate and produce the calculated energy needed for the home.
“As a kid, I was inspired by Elon Musk and the idea of building a business around what the world needs. I always wanted to help people, so I decided to build sustainable homes. Homes that produce their own energy and to expand solar power here in America,” Carter said.
Carter says sustainable housing is the future of the business and will be an effective measure in the growing movement towards alternative and sustainable energy.
Smarter Home Technology is at 307 W. Third Street in Dixon. Call 815-677-6885 to set up a consultation.
