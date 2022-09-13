Business update: Boosted tea-seller brews up a milestone at Sterling location

STERLING – Warrior Nutrition will be celebrating its third anniversary at the end of the month. The health food store at Northland Mall is known for its variety of over 40 flavors of boosted teas, health snacks, protein meal replacement shakes, and protein infused ice coffees.
Owner Jamie Clevenger previously worked at Rockin Nutrition in Dixon and discovered a passion for helping others get healthier. Clevenger enjoyed the work and decided to create her own space and for helping others.
“It never feels like work and I truly enjoy it. It’s a fun work environment and everyone is excited about the drinks and their health benefits,” Clevenger said. “Knowing I’m helping people and seeing them get excited to come in and get their favorite drink is the best.”
The store regularly features fun flavors of the day like the Caramel Cookie Dough protein shake or the Captain Marvel-inspired boosted tea. Drinks come in 16-, 24-, or 32-ounce sizes and can be ordered in advance for a quick and easy pick up.
Warrior Nutrition is open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Do you have a story for a Business Update? Contact Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy1@yahoo.com. This feature appears weekly in the Gazette and Telegraph.