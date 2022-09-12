Prairie restoration takes root in Whiteside County

Conservationists, from left, Dean Huisingh, Dave Harrison, and Brian Langloss, from left, stand in a future prairie off Elston Road in Fulton on Sept. 2. The three have been converting a former corn and soybean field to prairie and are part of a team working to bring the Whiteside County Conservation Education Center to a plot of land along Elston Road. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Local News Network)