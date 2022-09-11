Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jacob Howard and Julie A. VanZuiden to Colten H. Zuidema, 900 Second Ave., Fulton, $160,000.

⋅ Manreet S. Kalyan to Melanie C. Kalyan and J. Darwin Olsen, one parcel in Garden Plain Township, $20,000.

⋅ Lino H. and Mary L. Carrillo to Barbara Juarez, 1410 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $18,000.

⋅ Coretta C. Vankooten to Donald J. Becker Trust, 408 E. Park St., Morrison, $135,000.

⋅ Carol Manalo to Christine L. James, 812 10th Ave. and one other parcel in Erie, $110,000.

⋅ Richard H. Beswick to Petra C. Mansfield, 407 W. Morris St., Morrison, $115,000.

⋅ Laura M. Denning to Green River Riders Association, 2206 and 2208 E. Rock Falls Road and 2605 Pine St., Rock Falls, $110,000.

⋅ Marilyn J. McBride to Jose Montes Cardenas and Isabel Barrientos, 1109 W. LeFevre Road, Sterling, $110,000.

⋅ David R. and Linda K. Geil Trust to Theodore and Roberta Hannan, 2106 E. 38th St., Sterling, $290,000.

⋅ Daniel J. and Ginger M. Murray to Frederick Smith III, 1403 E. 19th St., Sterling, $129,900.

⋅ Patrick W. Carney Estate and Stevie Renee and Erin Carney to Michael and Colleen Buckwalter, 318 N. Jackson St., Morrison, $112,500.

⋅ John D. Day to Vinson E. and Sharon M. Shinault, 814 Ave A, Rock Falls, $78,500.

⋅ Rose A. Strader to Tricia Hendley, 1107 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $87,500.

⋅ Ryan K. McCowan to Christopher A. and Ashlie N. Snowden, 47 Meadows Court, Prophetstown, $289,000.

⋅ Danny R. and Angie L. Lewis to Nathanial James and Rachel Ann Marie McIntosh, 1014 Shore Acres Road, Rock Falls, $230,000.

⋅ Jaimmy L. Pasalich to Troy Hernandez, 1511 Third St., Sterling, $70,000.

⋅ John B. Manzano to Brian Lee Lewis Jr. and Michele Cirricione, 1501 E. 37th St., Sterling, $189,000.

⋅ Dwayne E. Wetzel to Rickey A. Lehman, 614 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $17,500.

⋅ Brookwood Capital Partners to Sterling Investments LLC, 2900 Lincolnway, Sterling (Northland Mall), $10,080,000.

⋅ Steven and Kenne Hampton to Tyrone Johnson, 709 12th Ave., Sterling, $45,000.

⋅ Penny F. Papineau to Leslie A. Stokes, 1100 Main St., Erie, $82,000.

⋅ Luis Romo and Monica Escobar Deromo to Clifford Mahoney, 1308 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $105,000.

⋅ Blane Brus and Christine D. Bolte to Heather K. Shoemaker and Conner Littrel, 204 W. Sixth St., Prophetstown, $70,000.

⋅ Brandon Phillips to Cole Grant, 912 15th Ave., Fulton, $55,000.

⋅ Brenda M. Vasquez, also Vazquez, to Maria D. Rocha, one parcel on Avenue L, Sterling, $3,000.

⋅ Steven L. and Lori L. Benson to Javier Murillo and Cheyenne Murillo Toro, 206 W. North St., Morrison, $40,000.

⋅ Sally A. Vanderbleek to Jose Matias Facio Gonzalez, 902 11th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

⋅ Patrick J. O’Brien Estate, Margaret A. Huber and John P. and Timothy M. O’Brien to Jefry Alan Dalke, 2106 E. 40th St., Sterling, $242,000.

⋅ Donald G. and Amanda M. Schofield to Kaitlyn Hansen, 511 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $110,000.

⋅ Joseph A. Segretto and Teresa Diane Stark to Richard and Monica Allen, 1308 Locust St., Sterling, $135,000.

⋅ Gaston Gragert to Michelle Esther Garnica, 810 Dixon Court, Sterling, $125,000.

⋅ Richard C. and Beverly D. Ludlow to Lan Ho, 28365 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $140,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Jean S. Christianson to Diana J. Raab, 28651 W. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ James Miller to Kathy Eilers, 221 First Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Sherry L. Schwartz Living Trust, Kenneth D. Schwartz, Tina M. Landsiedel Clarke, formerly Troutwine, Paula J. Rocker and Richard L. Landsiedel Living Trust to Cheri L. Kessler and Susan M. McGinnis, 13781 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $134,900.

⋅ Jessica K. McCormick Trust, Matthew E. McCormick, trustee, to Zachary A. Miller, 2008 Canal St., Rock Falls, $87,000.

⋅ Leslie H. and Louise M. Arvola Living Trust to Daniel and April Hannan, 1408 W. 20th St., Sterling, $155,000.

⋅ Rebecca A. Maddy Trust, Sara Johnson and Kevin Poppen, trustees, to Freeman R. and Ada C. Schmucker, 11417 Loron Road, Morrison, $600,000.

⋅ Hampton Family Joint Living Trust, Steven L. and Kenne R. Hampton, trustees, to Tyrone Johnson, 1303 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $55,000.

⋅ Harold and Ella Louise Klooster Trust to Michele Hans, 831 First Ave., Fulton, $195,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Frances P. Higley Estate to Ella S. Ranjel, 23454 Troy Road, Sterling, $50,000.

Deeds

⋅ Darrell A. Bielema Subtrust, Randall L. Deweerdt, trustee, to Marlene F. Keisel Trust, Marlene F. Keisel Jackson, trustee, one parcel in Albany Township, $0.

⋅ Whiteside County clerk to MS Investment Group Inc., 311 Ave F, Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Judy Marschang, Sheila L. Brady, R. Michael Wagner, Debi Bromenschenkel and Thomas, Steve and Anna E. Prendergast to Tanya Benavidez, 200 S. Front St., Sublette, $50,000.

⋅ Hvarre Holding LLC to Ronnie L. Freeman, 1731 W. River St., Dixon, $138,000.

⋅ Leann Ward and Chad and Penny Kyker to Sabra K. Wagner, 517 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $10,000.

⋅ Eulanda and Grant Blanchette Jr. to Asheley M. and Brad D. Dunphy, 201 E. Graham St., Dixon, $60,000.

⋅ Daniel T. and Linda J. Fane to Megan and Jonathon Reyes, 804 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $255,000.

⋅ Timothy Thompson to Becky and Kevin L. Anderson, 611 Ogee Road, Earlville, $125,000.

⋅ Richard Mancini to Deborah Caticchio and William E. Lindemann Jr., block 19, lot 4, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

⋅ Kevin and Cimberly Hardt to Jose Luis Moreno and Maria Leticia Villalobos, block 2, lot 65, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

⋅ William B. and Margarita Zepp to Robert A., Karen Gwen and Ryan A. Koehn and Jennifer L. Sheppard, block 26, lots 229-230, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $34,250.

⋅ Mitchell, Susan and Max Lyday to Isle Solorio, block 10, lot 13, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Gwen Hubanks to Enrique Contreras Moreno and Guadalupe Olea Pino, block 29, lot 343, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

⋅ David and Jill Rygula to Lori A. Horsfall and Gina T. Flynn, block 5, lot 103, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Ronald Vasquez to Kristin D. Larsen, block 2, lot 172, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

⋅ Jonathon Alamo to Gilberto and Maria S. Tavizon, block 28, lot 35, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

⋅ Kathleen A. Orrick to James Timothy and Linda D. Rathell, block 6, lot 195, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Harry A. and Milaine B. Litberg to Manuel N. Henriquez, block 4, lot 94, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Gregory J. and Janice Setnes to Scott M. and Abigail Michal Thorner, block 7, lots 181-182, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

⋅ Susana Arciniega to Martha M. Torrez Allen, block 6, lot 65, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,500.

⋅ Dion and Pamela Watry to Agnes M. Glijer, block 7, lot 206, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Regina Early, also Shelton and Sean Baker, attorney in fact, to Eric James and Laura L. Rowe, block 27, lot 76, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,500.

⋅ Thomas Feary to Kathleen M. Bishop, block 18, lot 88-89, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $39,000.

⋅ Collin Hillquist to Mark and Barbara L. Zientara 351 W. Erickson Gate, Lee, $172,500.

⋅ James R. Collins to Margaret M. Stees, 917 Assembly Place, Dixon, $100,000.

⋅ Rebecca L. Bradley to Xander D. and Keith McGlown Jr. and Kate Bell, 909 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $179,900.

⋅ Isabelle A. Long to Sara R. Sarver, 1019 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $105,000.

⋅ St. James Evangelical Congregational Church, National Conference of the Evangelical Congregational Church, trustees, to Greenever LLC, 1552 state Route 52, Dixon, $14,000.

⋅ Frank R. Fouts to Leon W. and Christy L. Houle, 622 W. Cherry St., Compton, $25,200.

⋅ Laura J. Keast, also Mahaffey, to Jennifer L. Froehlig, 510 Richardson Ave., Ashton, $86,000.

⋅ Jeffrey W. and Austin J. Musgrave to Ashley N. Phillips, 215 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $65,000.

⋅ Hvarre Holding LLC to Robert L. Youngmark and Jean Sanders, 1607 Riverside Circle, Dixon, $156,800.

⋅ John W. and Kelly A. Ryan to Precision Pork LLC, one parcel of farmland in Marion Township, $348,000.

⋅ 1231 N. Galena LLC to 1231 North Galena Avenue LLC, 1231 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $924,500.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Rita Diane Bates to Rita Diane and Navette Bates and Nina Jackson, block 24, lot 231, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ The late John A. Hodge and Donna M. Hodge to Gregory S. Delhotel, 1461 County Line Road, Lee, $0.

⋅ Clarence and Carissa Novak to Michelle Podkulsi, 1827 W. First St., Dixon, $10.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Trust No. 8002356727, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to Rachel Simpson Family Trust, Damantha Simpson Family Trust, William G. Simpson Revocable Trust and Marilyn Simpson Family Trust, Patricia J. Simpson, trustee, three parcels in Viola Township, $0.

⋅ Gary E,. Burg Revocable Trust, Gary E. Burg, trustee, to E and K Real Estate LLC, 925 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $145,000.

⋅ William J. Child Family Trust, Joyce L. Child, successor trustee, to Grant McGuire, 134 S. Davis St., Amboy, $24,000.

⋅ Thomason Family Trust, Calvert Thomason, trustee, to Susan Gae and Clarence Elmore Brimmer III, block 4, lot 136, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

⋅ Bobby Joe Ward Jr. Trust, Bobby Joe Ward Jr., trustee, to Elizabeth De Centeno and Enrique Guerrero, 1213 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $10,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Bill Clayton and Dennis Michael Chandler to Eric Todd Gullstrand, 306 S. Gilson Ave., Amboy, $10,000.

⋅ Michele R. Vela and Martha J. Pumfrey to Emmitt James and Kelli Marie Hicks, two parcels in Harmon Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Toni Buys Homes LLC to Stephen P. Ramsden Jr. and Joann M. Moczynski, 232 N. Sumner St., Byron, $215,000.

⋅ Randal L. and Joyce E. Pederson to Jessica M. Harper Wlodarczyk, 606 N. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $105,000.

⋅ Cascade Funding Mortgage Trhb8 to Blanca Winton, 925 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $71,000.

⋅ Charles D. Minter to Leonard Cuchiara, 301 W. Main St., Davis Junction, $85,000.

⋅ Bridget A. Reibel to Shayn A. Sanders and Jacqueline A. Keegan, 4317 E. Ridgeview Lane, Byron, $319,900.

⋅ Sue Gowers to Charles B. and Julia R. Long, 2870 S. state Route 2, Oregon, $94,000.

⋅ Loras J. Schaefer to Brian K. and Diana E. Lamphere, 203 N. 14th St., Oregon, $305,000.

⋅ Michael D. and Stephanie D. Crawford to Miguel Perez Jr. and Breanna Crown, 419 W. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $183,000.

⋅ James M. and Diane K. Coutts to Nicolo and Kimberly Venezia, 229 Century Hill Drive, Oregon, $292,000.

⋅ Nathan D. and Brittany A. Drozd to Jane Harper Mills, 402 Betty Place, Mt. Morris, $155,000.

⋅ Keith A. Scott to Rentco LLC, 903A and B Carlisle Drive, Rochelle, $184,900.

⋅ HR Burkhart Farms LLC to Jordan Johnson, 1400 Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $40,000.

⋅ DCL Properties LLC to AJ Homes LLC, 555 W. state Route 38, Rochelle, $148,000.

⋅ Kyle K. Putzstuck and Amber Klouse to Jeremiah J. and Janetta M. Martina, 10330 E. Kuehl Court, Rochelle, $392,500.

⋅ Robert Driver to Sanjuana Hernandez Cortes, 1211 S. Randall St., Rochelle, $148,000.

⋅ Steven and Michelle Diehl to Alan Riggs, 315 Hillcrest Ave., Rochelle, $136,000.

⋅ Jerry Allen and Shirley Ann Withrow to Rentco LLC, 317 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $126,900.

⋅ Phillip G. and Leslie Carlson to Sophie J. Petersen, 828 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $142,000.

Quit Claim Deed

⋅ Federal National Mortgage Association to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trhb8, 925 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Larry D. and Patricia A. Meyers Revocable Living Trust, Larry D. and Patricia A. Meyers, trustees, to Rentco LLC, 103 and 105 W. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $166,000.

⋅ Dewayne C. and Marilyn A. Adams Irrevocable Trust, Dewayne C. Adams, trustee, to Ryan Z. and Catlin N. Spradlin, 319 W. Second St., Stillman Valley, $137,500.

⋅ Richard D. Elliott Land Trust, Richard D. Elliott, trustee, to Glenn Griner, 402 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $123,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office