Giving Pump returns to area Shell gas stations

FULTON – Shell Oil Pump has announced the return of The Giving Pump initiative at gas stations across the country, including Fulton, to benefit nonprofit organizations that support children.

The Fulton Shell station, 1320 17th St., has named Fulton Junior Tackle as its beneficiary. Through Oct. 31, one cent for every gallon of gas bought from pumps 1 and 2 will go toward the local organization.

According to Pink Heals Sauk Valley, the fire department-themed cancer awareness and support group, it is receiving support through the Giving Pump at First Avenue Shell in Rock Falls.

Other participating Shell stations, according to shell.us/givingpump in the area include Dixon stations at 1250 Franklin Grove Road and 1218 Palmyra St., Rock Falls stations at 220 First Ave. and 1111 West Rock Falls Road, Sterling stations at 1081 Locust St. and 2412 East Lincolnway and stations in Grand DeTour, Amboy, Polo, Albany, Walnut and Morrison.

The Giving Pump can be found at more than 6,500 Shell stations across the 48 contiguous states as part of Shell’s Force for Good initiative. Shell wholesalers and retailers donated more than $1.5 million last year to over 400 children’s charities through the Giving Pumps, which were used 7.2 million times to pump 72 million gallons of gas.

This year’s initiative will support 527 local causes, such as children’s hospitals, schools and literacy programs.