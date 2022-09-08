From little cart, Rissa’s Rocks and Gems adds shine to Sterling location

STERLING – Inside Northland Mall sits a diamond in the rough.
Rissa’s Rocks and Gems is the little cart holding a dazzling display of crystals, gemstones, and jewelry.
Owner Clarissa Minge took her passion for geology and began creating custom jewelry orders through Facebook. As orders began to ramp up, she decided to expand her business into the mall.
“I’ve always had an interest in geology and spent a lot of my early years in Utah out collecting rocks and fossils. When I got older, I fell in love with wire-wrapping and making jewelry. Everything else sort of took off from there,” owner Clarissa Minge said.
Minge makes her jewelry by wrapping copper and Sterling silver wiring around various rocks and precious gemstones. Minge also carries raw stones for collectors, crystal towers, and other decorative pieces.
Rissa’s Rocks and Gems is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Customers can check the store’s Facebook page for updates on new inventory.
