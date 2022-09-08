5 Things: Sauk Valley festivals tempt the taste buds

Really, there’s so much going on this weekend, 5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley could be 10 things. The activities appeal to all our senses: sight, sound, scent, taste and touch. After checking the top selections below, be sure to peruse the accompanying Around the Sauk Valley calendar for other events.
1 Cookin’ up just right. Blues, Brews and BBQ begins at 2 p.m. for those who love a cold beer with some good music and fine food. Everything happens along the Dixon Riverfront. Entry is $10. The blues portion of the festival includes Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners at 4 p.m., Altered Five Blues Band at 6 p.m. and Toronzo Cannon at 8 p.m. Featured brewers are Front Street, Generations Brewer and Lena Brewing Co. A contest for the best barbecue in St. Louis-style ribs will take place during the festival at Bean Blossom parking lot, the winner getting a $1,000 prize.
2 Party food. The 10th Taste of Fiesta will be noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., in Rock Falls. Admission is free. The festival features food, live music, petting zoo, artists, folk dancing, kids crafts, a petting zoo, pony rides and vendors.
3 Everything you do is magic – and funny. Nathan “Tricky” Allen and John Vorhees will present a live comedy and magic show 7 p.m. Saturday at Sterling Moose Lodge, 2601 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. Tickets for this adults-only show start at $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Sterling High School Golden Bots Robotics team.
4 Arts festival extravaganza. The 73rd Grand Detour Arts Festival will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the John Deere Historic Site, 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. Admission is free. The festival features food, music, painting demonstrations, blacksmith demonstrations, tours of the historic site and a student art show. Awards will be given for the best paintings in oil, pastel, acrylic and watercolor mediums; and in photography, jewelry and pottery. There will be an auction for a watercolor painting by Graydon Cafarella, a graduate of the American Academy of Art in Chicago.
5 A Little of the Ol’ Ludwig Van. The Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, conducted by Tim Boles, will perform Beehoven’s Seventh Symphony at 5 p.m. Sunday at Dixon Theatre. Other works on the program are the overtures to “Don Giovanni,” “La Traviata” and “The Italian Girl in Algiers.” Tickets start at $15.
• Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.