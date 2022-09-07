Reporter with data specialty returns home in Sauk Valley speaking tour about investigative journalism

DIXON – Newspaper journalist Eli Murray, a graduate of Oregon High School and Sauk Valley Community College, is sharing his experiences as part of a reporting team that was awarded a Pulitzer Prize.

He appeared Tuesday afternoon at the Oregon library where he discussed the expose by the Tampa Bay Times. He plans to speak again at noon Thursday at Sauk Valley community College’s Riverview Conference Room.

He said Ogle County High School art teacher Cheryl Burton and math teacher Danyel Larsen were important influences in developing job skills involving visualization of mathematical data.

Murray, who graduated from SVCC in 2013, began working at the Tampa Bay Times in 2015 and is an investigative reporter who specializes in working with data, using code to scrape records, crunch numbers and create custom visualizations.

In their series “Poisoned,” Murray and colleagues Corey G. Johnson and Rebecca Woolington told the story of a lead smelter in Tampa that endangered its workers and polluted the community. They all received a Pulitzer for investigative journalism.

The investigation prompted federal and county regulators to probe the smelter and confirm the newspaper’s findings.

Murray received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Illinois.