A sad chapter for Tampico: Its library is no more, its books are being given away

TAMPICO – Tampico Library is closed and is books are being given away.

It’s a sad situation, but with little community support for the privately funded library at 119 Main St. the past few years, volunteer librarians decided in the spring that it was time to close for good, said Joan Johnson, a member of the Tampico Historical Society board, which owns the building.

The library, housed in a former restaurant and hardware store, was open at least three times a week for the past 20 years. It wasn’t state-supported, but a small group of volunteers did its best to keep it stocked with current books and other materials while phasing out older items.

The library also had an alcove for kids, but story hours were sparsely attended.

“The librarians said hardly anyone stopped in last year, so they decided to close up,” Johnson, said, adding that they have a huge room full of books to give away.

Local educators and homeschooling families have been taking materials for their home libraries, but there still is plenty left for anyone who wants, she said.

Once the library is empty, the space will go back to the Historical Society. No decision has been made on its use.

“It’s all up in the air,” Johnson said. “We’ll wait to see what happens, when it empties out.”

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace, which Johnson runs, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Stop in, or call 815-622-8705 to set up a time to look at the books.