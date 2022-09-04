September 03, 2022
Pulitzer Prize winner to speak at Sauk Valley Community College

Investigative series digs into lead smelter endangering workers, community

By Rachel Rodgers

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College alumnus and recent Pulitzer Prize winner Eli Murray will be coming to campus Thursday to speak about the investigative series that won him the prestigious journalism award.

Murray, who graduated from SVCC in 2013, began working at the Tampa Bay Times in 2015 and is an investigative reporter who specializes in working with data, using code to scrape records, crunch numbers and create custom visualizations.

In their series “Poisoned,” Murray and colleagues Corey G. Johnson and Rebecca Woolington told the story of a lead smelter in Tampa that endangered its workers and polluted the community. They all received a Pulitzer for investigative journalism.

The investigation prompted federal and county regulators to probe the smelter and confirm the newspaper’s findings.

Murray will present his investigative findings on the battery recycling plant at noon Thursday in the Riverview Conference Room at the college.

After attending Oregon High School, Murray received an associate degree from Sauk Valley Community College and then his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Illinois.

