Rock Falls High School puts forward $11.7 million spending plan

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls High School plans to spend $11.7 million during the coming school year, according to its budget plan currently available for public review.

The tentative budget was approved during the Aug. 17 board of education meeting. A public hearing on the budget will take place on Sept. 21.

Most of the costs are associated with the Education Fund. Spending has increased in each of the past three years, from $7.5 million in 2020 to $8.6 million in 2021 to $8.7 million in 2022.

This fiscal year, the district anticipates spending about $10.1 million.

The district has operated within revenues during those three years and expects to do so again this year. Total revenues for 2022-23 are expected to be $11.9 million.

During the meeting, the board approved renewal of the transportation contract with First Student for bus services.

Superintendent Ron McCord said transportation costs have increased 12.25% over the previous year.

“It’s like a four-year increase in one year,” said McCord, who had been in discussions with the bus company. The item had been pushed back a month; the transportation contract usually is a settled matter during the July meeting.

The new contract includes increases for mileage, fuel and drivers’ hours.

The proposed budget shows anticipated transportation costs are at $576,391, an increase of $54,121.

Revenues in the Transportation Fund are expected to be $611,535, which is higher than in 2022 but less than the rate of increase in costs.

During the meeting, Rock Falls recognized new teachers and staff members. They are student resource officer Mark Thatcher, teacher’s aides Lisa Carlson and Miguel Vazquez, food service worker Krista Denning, in-school suspension supervisor Jacob Barnes, special education teacher Jodi Thompson, business teacher Candace Humphrey, English language learner tutor Jackie Arrezol and study hall supervisor Tim Heffelfinger. Vazquez and Arrezola’s appointments were approved as part of the consent agenda.