Police: Dixon man facing child porn charges after computer repair shop finds images

DIXON – A Dixon man is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography after images of children younger than 13 were found on his computer by the repair shop he took it to, Dixon police said.
Michael B. Langley, 50, faces three to seven years in prison on each count. If convicted of any one the first three, which involve images of penetration, the sentence or sentences must be served consecutively to any others of which he is convicted.
All carry a mandatory minimum fine of $1,000 and up to $100,000.
Langley was arrested Friday afternoon and taken to the Lee County jail, where he posted $2,000 of his $20,000 bond. He has a status hearing Sept. 14.
While working on Langley’s computer, the shop owner found several pornographic images and also found videos labeled “13-year-old girl” and “14-year-old girl,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Without opening them, the shop owner called police.
A search of the computer turned up five videos of children “engaged in sexual conduct or posed in a sexually explicit manner.”
Under questioning, “Langley admitted to using LimeWare (a file-sharing program) to download pornography and hinted that he may have been into children before 2016,” the affidavit said.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending, Dixon police said in a Facebook post.