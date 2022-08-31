Sterling honors “Adelante” painter after mural restoration project

Artist Robert Valdez, right, greets Breck Loos during a reception on Monday. The reception recognized Valdez, who has been working to renovate the Hispanic-heritage mural “Adelante” that he first painted 20 years ago. The mural is on the side of the Napa Auto Parts building that Loos owns and built. The store had only been up for a year before the mural society approached Loos about painting the work on the empty wall. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)