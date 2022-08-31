Sterling honors “Adelante” painter after mural restoration project

Sterling recognizes artist Robert Valdez during a reception in his honor held Monday. Valdez and his assistants completed their restoration of the Hispanic heritage mural “Adelante,” which he originally painted in 1999. Artist Robert Valdez, right, greets Breck Loos during a reception on Monday. The reception recognized Valdez, who has been working to renovate the Hispanic-heritage mural “Adelante” that he first painted 20 years ago. The mural is on the side of the Napa Auto Parts building that Loos owns and built. The store had only been up for a year before the mural society approached Loos about painting the work on the empty wall. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit) Downtown Sterling business owner Natikka Lerma shows off a couple of Robert Valdez’ prints she purchased during the reception Monday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit) The reception on Monday was held at Primitive Frills in downtown Sterling. The store is hosting a silent auction of two of Robert Valdez’ paintings and also has prints of his works for sale. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)