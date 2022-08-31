August 31, 2022
Sterling honors “Adelante” painter after mural restoration project

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Artist Robert Valdez (right) greets Breck Loos Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 during a reception for Valdez who has been working to renovate the hispanic heritage mural “Adelante” that he first painted 20 years ago. The mural is painted on the side of the Napa Auto Parts building that Loos owns and built. The store had only been up for a year before the mural society approached Loos about painting the work on the empty wall.

Sterling recognizes artist Robert Valdez during a reception in his honor held Monday. Valdez and his assistants completed their restoration of the Hispanic heritage mural “Adelante,” which he originally painted in 1999.

Downtown Sterling business owner Natikka Lerma shows off a couple of Robert Valdez’ prints she purchased during the reception Monday.

Monday’s reception was held at Primitive Frills in downtown Sterling. The store is hosting a silent auction of two of Valdez’ works and also has prints of his for sale.

