Rock Falls Chamber looking for homecoming parade participants

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce is asking members to take part in the Rock Falls High School homecoming parade, which will be 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

Participants are asked to register at the Chamber office at 815-625-4500 or by email sam@rockfallschamber.com. The deadline to register is Sept. 18.

Parade organizers allow mascots, business banners, promotional items and shirts with branding logos. Marchers on foot are preferred. Golf carts require approval during registration. Vehicles are not allowed.