Police: Dixon man threatened teen with knife at the Riverfront

DIXON – A Dixon man who police say threatened a 16-year-old girl with a knife at the Riverfront is in jail on $100,000 bond, charged with two counts if aggravated battery.
Earl E. Sydner Jr., 50, also is charged with misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon.
Aggravated battery is punishable by 2 to 5 years in prison.
He has a status hearing Wednesday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, filed Monday in Lee County Court:
The girl was at the Riverfront on Saturday night, skateboarding, with a female friend whose age was not included.
A man with a sheathed knife displayed it several times to them before taking it out of the sheath, holding the blade against the girl’s head and grabbing her hair.
He was talking to her at the time, but she told police she couldn’t understand what he was saying.
He let go of her head and the two friends walked away.
The man followed them, trying to convince them to go to a local convenience store to get a drink, but the girl went home and told her mother what happened, and her mom notified police around 9:50 p.m.
Dixon police recognized Sydner by the description; they dealt with him the day before, when he got into an argument with another man and pulled a knife.
He also was walking around the Riverfront Friday night and early Saturday, playing “excessively loud music” on a speaker, which prompted multiple complaints to police, the affidavit said.
Sydner has a long felony history: He was convicted in 2012 of domestic battery, in 2010 of violating an order of protection, in 2004 of home invasion, and of multiple counts of burglary in 2000 and 1995, all in Lee County.