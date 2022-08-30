Petitions available for Dixon mayor, council seats

DIXON – Nomination petitions are available for those interested in running for mayor or two Dixon City Council seats.

Candidate packets can be picked up at City Hall, 121 W. Second St., or online at dixongov.org

Petitions must be filed during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2022. On Nov. 28, the city clerk’s office will remain open until 5 p.m.

City Hall will be closed Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.

Mayor Li Arellano Jr. announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking a third term as mayor. The council spots up for election are currently held by council members Mary Oros and Mike Venier.

City elections are nonpartisan, but a primary could be triggered if there are many candidates. The primary would be Feb. 28, and the consolidated election is April 4.

All positions are four-year terms.

Candidates can begin gathering signatures for the petitions now up until the Nov. 28 deadline for filing.

Go to the State Board Elections website at elections.il.gov for petition paperwork, candidates guide and more information.