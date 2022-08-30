Oregon man sentenced to six years for sexually assaulting a child

OREGON – An Oregon man was sentenced to six years in for sexually abusing a child younger than 13, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said in a news release.
Michael Lee Pearce, who will turn 64 on Thursday in Stateville prison, also will be required to register as a sex offender.
Oregon police began the investigation in September, after the child told family members what had happened.
Pearce was arrested Nov. 16, and held on $250,000 bond.
As part of his plea agreement, three other charges, one of which could have brought up to 30 years at 85%, were dismissed Wednesday.