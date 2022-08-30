August 29, 2022
Horse awards from Whiteside County fair

By Shaw Local News Network

The Whiteside County Fair midway is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 16 during the fair’s opening night. (Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

MORRISON- The 151st annual Whiteside County Fair announced the winners of the Western Horse and open horse shows.

Western Horse Show

  • Open Pony Halter (under 56 inches)- Lisa Bush, Tampico
  • Open Halter (3-year-old and under)- Rick Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
  • Color Breed Halter- Megan Burke, Charlotte, Iowa
  • Light Horse Halter- Lisa Bush, Tampico
  • Stock Type Halter- Megan Burke, Charlotte, Iowa
  • Whiteside County Halter- Lisa Bush, Tampico
  • Grand Champion and Reserve Champion- Megan Burke, Charlotte, Iowa
  • Junior Showmanship (18 years and under)- Megan E. DeLille, Coal Valley
  • Senior Showmanship (19 years and over)- Catlin Kuehn, Davenport, Iowa
  • Walk Trot (18 years and under)- Kenlee J. Heider, LaSalle
  • Open Walk Trot- Ron Settles, Colchester
  • Pony Pleasure (under 56 inches- 14 years and under)- Quinn Temple, Erie
  • Lead Line Horse Or Pony (6 years and under- leader 18 years and over)- Tex Suarez, Morrison
  • Costume Class- Kreyton T Heider, LaSalle
  • Junior Horse English Pleasure (18 years and under)- Julie Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
  • Whiteside English Pleasure (Horse and Rider of Whiteside County)- Lisa Bush, Tampico
  • Junior English Pleasure (18 years and under)- Megan E. DeLille, Coal Valley
  • Open English Pleasure- Julie Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
  • Jack Benny Pleasure (Optional tack- rider 39 years and over)- Stacy Patterson, Coal City
  • Open Horsemanship- Catlin Kuehn, Davenport, Iowa
  • Men’s Western Pleasure (19 years and over- horse over 56 inches)- Rick Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
  • Ladies Western Pleasure (19 years and over- horse over 56 inches)- Stacy Patterson, Coal City
  • Whiteside County Western Pleasure (Horse and rider of Whiteside County)- Lisa Bush, Tampico
  • Junior Western Pleasure- Megan E DeLille, Coal Valley
  • Junior Horse Western Pleasure (18 years and under- horse over 56 inches)- Rick Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
  • Open Western Pleasure- Stacy Patterson, Coal City

Speed Events

  • Youth Barrels (18 years and under)- Brinley Dotson, Washington
  • Youth Pole Race (18 years and under)- Charlotte E. Musser, Pearl City
  • Open Pole Race- Mary L. Tegeler, Morrison
  • Whiteside County Barrels (Horse and rider of Whiteside County)- Aubrey L. Bush, Morrison
  • Open Flag Race- Danielle Klockenga, Sheffield
  • Open Plug- Amanda Bruin, Pecatonica
  • Open 4d Barrels Division One- Danielle Klockenga, Sheffield
  • Open 4d Barrels Division Two- Kristen Pruis, Morrison
  • Open 4d Barrels Division Three- Mary L. Tegeler, Morrison
  • Open 4d Barrels Division Four- Kayla Griffitt, Harmon
  • Open 3d Barrel Race Division One- Danielle Klockenga, Sheffield
  • Open 3d Barrel Race Division Two- Brinley Dotson, Washington
  • Open 3d Barrel Race Division Three- Amanda Bruin, Pecatonica

Open Heavy Horse

Awards

Halter Classes

  • Mare, Four Years and Over: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
  • Mare, Three Years and Under Four: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
  • Best Pair of Mares: Jered Althoff, Strawberry Point, Iowa
  • Suckling Foal: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin
  • Mare and Foal: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin
  • Gelding, Three Years and Under: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin
  • Get Of Sire: Jered Althoff, Strawberry Point, Iowa

Hitch Classes

  • Four Horse Hitch: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
  • Team Hitch Junior Driver: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin
  • Horsemanship Hitch: M.G. Micklatcher, Albion, Michigan
  • Team Hitch, Male Driver: M.G. Micklatcher, Albion, Michigan
  • Team Hitch, Lady Driver: M.G. Micklatcher, Albion, Michigan
  • Men’s Cart: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
  • Ladies Cart: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
  • Six Horse Hitch: M.G. Micklatcher, Albion, Michigan
  • Unicorn Hitch: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
  • Junior Driver Cart: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin