Horse awards from Whiteside County fair

MORRISON- The 151st annual Whiteside County Fair announced the winners of the Western Horse and open horse shows.
Western Horse Show
Horse Show
- Open Pony Halter (under 56 inches)- Lisa Bush, Tampico
- Open Halter (3-year-old and under)- Rick Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
- Color Breed Halter- Megan Burke, Charlotte, Iowa
- Light Horse Halter- Lisa Bush, Tampico
- Stock Type Halter- Megan Burke, Charlotte, Iowa
- Whiteside County Halter- Lisa Bush, Tampico
- Grand Champion and Reserve Champion- Megan Burke, Charlotte, Iowa
- Junior Showmanship (18 years and under)- Megan E. DeLille, Coal Valley
- Senior Showmanship (19 years and over)- Catlin Kuehn, Davenport, Iowa
- Walk Trot (18 years and under)- Kenlee J. Heider, LaSalle
- Open Walk Trot- Ron Settles, Colchester
- Pony Pleasure (under 56 inches- 14 years and under)- Quinn Temple, Erie
- Lead Line Horse Or Pony (6 years and under- leader 18 years and over)- Tex Suarez, Morrison
- Costume Class- Kreyton T Heider, LaSalle
- Junior Horse English Pleasure (18 years and under)- Julie Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
- Whiteside English Pleasure (Horse and Rider of Whiteside County)- Lisa Bush, Tampico
- Junior English Pleasure (18 years and under)- Megan E. DeLille, Coal Valley
- Open English Pleasure- Julie Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
- Jack Benny Pleasure (Optional tack- rider 39 years and over)- Stacy Patterson, Coal City
- Open Horsemanship- Catlin Kuehn, Davenport, Iowa
- Men’s Western Pleasure (19 years and over- horse over 56 inches)- Rick Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
- Ladies Western Pleasure (19 years and over- horse over 56 inches)- Stacy Patterson, Coal City
- Whiteside County Western Pleasure (Horse and rider of Whiteside County)- Lisa Bush, Tampico
- Junior Western Pleasure- Megan E DeLille, Coal Valley
- Junior Horse Western Pleasure (18 years and under- horse over 56 inches)- Rick Kuehn, Long Grove, Iowa
- Open Western Pleasure- Stacy Patterson, Coal City
Speed Events
- Youth Barrels (18 years and under)- Brinley Dotson, Washington
- Youth Pole Race (18 years and under)- Charlotte E. Musser, Pearl City
- Open Pole Race- Mary L. Tegeler, Morrison
- Whiteside County Barrels (Horse and rider of Whiteside County)- Aubrey L. Bush, Morrison
- Open Flag Race- Danielle Klockenga, Sheffield
- Open Plug- Amanda Bruin, Pecatonica
- Open 4d Barrels Division One- Danielle Klockenga, Sheffield
- Open 4d Barrels Division Two- Kristen Pruis, Morrison
- Open 4d Barrels Division Three- Mary L. Tegeler, Morrison
- Open 4d Barrels Division Four- Kayla Griffitt, Harmon
- Open 3d Barrel Race Division One- Danielle Klockenga, Sheffield
- Open 3d Barrel Race Division Two- Brinley Dotson, Washington
- Open 3d Barrel Race Division Three- Amanda Bruin, Pecatonica
Open Heavy Horse
Awards
Halter Classes
- Mare, Four Years and Over: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
- Mare, Three Years and Under Four: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
- Best Pair of Mares: Jered Althoff, Strawberry Point, Iowa
- Suckling Foal: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin
- Mare and Foal: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin
- Gelding, Three Years and Under: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin
- Get Of Sire: Jered Althoff, Strawberry Point, Iowa
Hitch Classes
- Four Horse Hitch: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
- Team Hitch Junior Driver: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin
- Horsemanship Hitch: M.G. Micklatcher, Albion, Michigan
- Team Hitch, Male Driver: M.G. Micklatcher, Albion, Michigan
- Team Hitch, Lady Driver: M.G. Micklatcher, Albion, Michigan
- Men’s Cart: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
- Ladies Cart: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
- Six Horse Hitch: M.G. Micklatcher, Albion, Michigan
- Unicorn Hitch: Aaron Mosher, Prophetstown
- Junior Driver Cart: Larry Simmons, Cuba City, Wisconsin