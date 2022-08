Floriculture results from the Whiteside County Fair

MORRISON- The 151st Whiteside County Fair announced the winners of the open floriculture category.

Open Floriculture

Awards

Premier Exhibitor Award (By Behrz-Bloomz of Sterling): Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Runner-up Award (By James Voss Family in memory of Evelyn Voss): Chris McKenna, Erie



Gift Certificate for Most Blue Ribbons



Division One Tuesday Show (Best of Show Rosette Awards in Division One)

Best Plant: Raymond M. Gomez, Morrison For Succulents (Bird Bath)



Best Table Setting: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Best Door: Sharon K. Moore, Morrison For Winter Wreath



Table Settings One

Dinner for Two: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Class Reunion- Buffet: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Hard Times Party for Four (Mixed or unmatched dishes): Donna Young, Sterling



A Little Bit Country: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Thanksgiving: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Formal Dinner: Donna Young, Sterling



Collection of Potted Plants One

Collection of Cactus and/or Succulents (Four varieties): Raymond M. Gomez, Morrison



Collection of House Plants (Four varieties): Raymond M. Gomez, Morrison



Single Entry Unusual House Plant In Bloom: Susan Devers, Morrison



Hanging Planter- Foliage: Raymond M. Gomez, Morrison



Hanging Planter- Blooming: Austin Zink, Rock Falls



Miniature Theme Garden: Sharon K. Moore, Morrison



Collection of Cut Flowers One

Three Mini Hosta Leaves: Donna Young, Sterling



Collection Of Coleus Leaves (Six varieties): Sharon K. Moore, Morrison



Collection Of Gladiolas (Six varieties): Cindy Young, Erie



Collection Of Marigolds (varieties one bloom each in separate container): Donna Young, Sterling



Zinnias, Large: Donna Young, Sterling



Zinnias, Small: Donna Young, Sterling



Three Gladiola in Vase (Three same variety): Donna Young, Sterling



Three Hosta Leaves, Large: Penny Dyke, Morrison



Three Hosta Leaves, Small: Sharon K Moore, Morrison



Collection of Sunflowers (Six varieties): Mike Selburg, Lyndon



Arrangement of Cut Flowers One

Geraniums: Donna Young, Sterling



Gladiola: Cindy Young, Erie



Lilies: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



African Marigolds: Donna Young, Sterling



French Marigolds: Chris McKenna, Erie



Zinnias: Chris McKenna, Erie



Pansies: Donna Young, Sterling



Petunias: Donna Young, Sterling



Roses: Chris McKenna, Erie



Snapdragons: Donna Young, Sterling



Daisies: Chris McKenna, Erie



Any Other Cut Flower Than List: Donna Young, Sterling



Floral Arrangements One

Arrangement by New Exhibitor: Lois M. Gelwicks, Mt. Carroll



Arrangement by The Man Who Loves Flowers: Raymond M. Gomez, Morrison



Arrangement of Mixed Flowers: Chris McKenna, Erie



Arrangement of One Kind: Cindy Young, Erie



Arrangement for Small Table: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



All Yellow Arrangement in Metal Container: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



My Favorite Arrangement: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Red Flowers in a Red Container: Chris McKenna, Erie



“Just in From The Garden”- Arrangement in a fruit jar: Austin Zink, Rock Falls



Arrangement Using Birdhouse: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Arrangement for The Kitchen: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Arrangement of Wild Flowers: Cindy Young, Erie



Novelty Arrangements One

Door Decor Graduation Party: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Door Decoration- Spring: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Door Decoration-Summer: Marcia A. Brands, Morrison



Door Decoration -Fall: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Door Decoration- Winter: Sharon K. Moore, Morrison



Decorate a Chair For Garden With Plants and/or Accessories: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Dried Plant Material, Not Wall Hanging: Marcia A. Brands, Morrison



Special Occasion Arrangements One

Tea Time Arrangement (using cup and saucer): Cindy Young, Erie



Christmas Centerpiece Arrangement: Chris McKenna, Erie



Patriotic Arrangement for Fourth of July: Chris McKenna, Erie



Arrangement of Hosta Leaves- Flower of One Kind May Be Added: Sharon K. Moore, Morrison



Thanksgiving Arrangement: Chris McKenna, Erie



Arrangement- New Baby: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



High School or College Graduation: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Whiteside County Celebrates 150 Years: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Division Two Thursday Show

Best Arrangement: Chris McKenna, Erie for Music Theme



Best Arrangement: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison for Mixed Flowers



Arrangement of Cut Flowers Two

Chrysanthemums: Chris McKenna, Erie



Gloriosa Daisies: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Roses: Chris McKenna, Erie



Salvia: Chris McKenna, Erie



Marigolds (using several varieties): Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Dahlias: Chris McKenna, Erie



Gladiolas: Donna Young, Sterling



Sunflowers: Mike Selburg, Lyndon



Cosmos: Mike Selburg, Lyndon



Best Specimen Two

Best Specimen Rose: Sara B. Medendorp, Morrison



Best Specimen Cockscomb: Cindy Young, Erie



Best Specimen of a New Flower: Connie Landheer, Morrison



Best Specimen Large Gladiola: Donna Young, Sterling



Best Specimen Miniature Gladiola: Cindy Young, Erie



Best Specimen- Hydrangea: Sharon K. Moore, Morrison



Floral Arrangements Two