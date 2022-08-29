Amboy Depot Days winner a hometown man

Lyla Stage, 9, of Rock Falls, sits in the cockpit of Al Kammerer’s 1934 Ford Sunday, during Amboy Depot Days car show. The car show and the famous 50/50 raffle, won this year by a hometown boy, Jim Mezo Jr. of Amboy, make Sunday the most popular day of this four-day festival, which raises hundreds of thousands for local nonprofits each year. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)