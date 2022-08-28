Sterling Public Schools has $64.3 million spending plan

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools plans to spend $64.3 million during the current school year, according to the budget on display at the district office.
The largest portion — nearly $21.3 million — goes to salaries. An additional $3.8 million goes to health care and dental benefits.
More than $9.4 million is for capital outlays, of which $4.5 million is devoted for capital projects.
There will be a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 just prior to the regular meeting of the board of education.
Timothy Schwingle, director of finance, said this will be the ninth consecutive school year the Education Fund will be balanced.
The preliminary numbers indicate a surplus of $1.2 million for the fund in 2022-23, Schwingle’s report states.
The Education Fund is supported by $9.68 million in property tax revenue, $1.25 million in corporate personal property replacement tax revenue, $17.65 million in state funding and $3.85 in federal funding.
Swingle’s report said the preliminary budget reflects estimates for the evidence-based funding from the state, as actual numbers have not been received.
The ESSER III grant totals — the third wave of the COVID-19 recovery money from the federal government via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund — have also not been finalized.
Anticipated increases in the cost of bus services — both for daily runs by First Student and chartered trips for activities and athletics — required Schwingle to allocate $727,000 from the corporate replacement tax to the Transportation Fund. Purchased bus services are expected to run more than $2.19 million.
The budget’s other sizable expenditure is for contract services. That’s more than $5.84 million, of which, $2.29 million falls under education.
The district’s overall financial health is expected to be strong by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2023. Each of the district’s major funds is expected to have a surplus.
The following preliminary fund balances are based on the numbers as of July 1, which has not yet been audited, and estimates of both anticipated revenues and expenditures. As such, they are only rough figures, rounded up.
Those surpluses are: Education $14.9 million, Operations and Maintenance $1.6 million, Debt Service $3.6 million, Transportation $1.4 million, IMRF/Social Security $778,000, capital projects $5.8 million, Working cash $2.1 million, Tort $836,000 and Fire Prevention and Safety $2.7 million.