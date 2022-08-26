Amboy High School invites area businesses to participate in career fair

AMBOY — Amboy High School has been planning a career fair since mid-summer. Principal Janet Crownhart is inviting any businesses not yet pledged to participate.

The fair will be 8 to 11:20 a.m. on Monday Sept. 26.

“This opportunity helps students to see the career options available to them in the surrounding areas and helps to guide them in their career paths,” Crownhart wrote in a news release.

“Last year, we had a great turnout from our community businesses and are hoping to see it grow this year,” she added.

Crownhart said for many students, this is their first opportunity to network with prospective employers. After last year’s fair, some students expressed surprise at learning the breadth and width of job opportunities in the immediate area.

The fair can also be a chance for students to narrow their focus and match their education and technical learning plans after hearing job requirements from prospective employers.

“Others were able to cross some career clusters off their list and move forward with others,” Crownhart wrote.

Other students learned of work-study programs and summer jobs with the businesses that attended last year, Crownhart said.

Businesses wishing to sign up for the fair are asked to visit amboy.net and fill out an online form. They can also call Amboy High School at 815-857-3632 or email Crownhart at jcrownhart@amboy.net.