Still a chance to catch live music at summer venues across the Sauk Valley

This Week
Live musical performances include:
Lojo Russo, 5 p.m., Aug. 25, Summer Nights and Pop-Up Markets, Dale Park, Sterling
Mark Hobbs, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26, Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon
3 On The Tree, 5 p.m., Aug. 26, Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series, Eclipse Square, Prophetstown
Chicago Tribute Anthology, 7 p.m., Aug. 26, Mt. Morris Jamboree, Campus Band Shell
Lowell Harp and Friends, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Brass From the Past, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Mt. Morris Jamboree, Campus Band Shell
Larry DeLawder Family, 6 p.m. Aug 28, Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton.
Dixon Theater is having its first gala to promote its season of shows. That gala will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Brandywine Event Center, 441 Illinois Route 2, Dixon. Tickets for the gala area available at the box office at 93 S. Hennepin Ave.
Art in the Park Sculpture Walk and Outdoor Art Gallery. The installation begins on Monday, making it aa chance to get a sneak peek at the eight new sculptures being installed at RB&W Park in Rock Falls (time your arrival right, and you just visit with one of their creators, who like to be on hand).
Lake Carroll Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday will be at Lake Carroll Clubhouse, 2911 Ironwood Drive in Lanark. Cars, music, food prizes and a parade.
Upcoming
Music
Amboy Depot Days
Main Stage
Thursday, Aug. 25. Depot Days Little Dancers, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26. Beverly Brothers, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27. Alika Arylynn, 7 p.m.
KC’s Beer Garden
Friday, Aug. 26. Burn N Bush, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27. Class Field Trip, 9 p.m.
DuQuoin State Fair grandstand, DuQuoin.
Friday, Aug. 26: Harness Racing
Saturday, Aug. 27: Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe
Sunday, Aug. 28: I Love the 90s: Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base and Young MC
Monday, Aug. 29: Randy Houser with Murphy 500
Tuesday, Aug. 30: Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae
Wednesday, Aug. 31: Chase Rice
Thursday, Sept. 1: Lainey Wilson
Friday, Sept. 2: Jeff Foxworthy
Saturday, Sept. 3: ARCA Races
Sunday, Sept. 4: USAC Races
Blues Brews and BBQ
Dixon Riverfront, Sept. 10
Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners, 4 p.m.
Altered Five Blues Band, 6 p.m.,
Toronzo Cannon, 8 p.m.
Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon
The Belle Rangers, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2
Dixon Municipal Band
Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., tba.
Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series, Eclipse Square, Prophetstown
To be announced, 5 p.m., Sept. 23
To be announced, 5 p.m., Oct. 28
Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Lowell Harp and Friends, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 24
Polo Area Community Theater
Musical ImPACT Concert, Duets and Trios, 7 p.m. Oct 15-16
Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon.
Signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m.
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon.
Next open stage, 7 p.m., Sept. 3
Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton.
Bontrager Family Singers, 6 p.m., Sept. 4
Keepers of the Faith, 6 p.m. Sept. 8
Val’s Place, 316 W. First St., Dixon
Jerry Criss and The Starlight Theater Blues Band, 8:30 p.m., Sept. 10
Franklin Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove
Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Oct. 15
Theater productions
Historic Dixon Theatre
Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.
Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, 5 p.m. Sept. 11
Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.
Forever Young, Oct. 7.
ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.
Paul Childers, Oct. 22.
Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.
Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.
Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.
The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.
Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.
Still Collins, Jan. 28.
Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.
Doug Allen Nash, March 11.
Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.
Head East, April 7.
Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023
The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023
Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023
Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
Season Gala, 7 p.m., Sept. 17
Peter and the Starcatcher, September 23-24, 29-30, Oct, 1, 6-7-8.
Rendezvous Arts, Corky Siegel blues harmonica, Randy Sabien, violin, Ken Reif, visual artist, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 12
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. Dec. 10-11
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31
Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18
Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones, Aug. 24-25
Dave and Daphne Show, Sept. 7-8
Getting Better with Age, Sept. 13-15
The Rock n Roll Crooner Quenton Flagg, Sept. 21
Quentin Flagg’s Inspirational Gospel and Country, Sept. 22
I Gotta Be Me starring Denny Diamond, Oct. 5-6
Rod Stewart Tribute, Oct. 18
Mirror of Mathis, Oct. 19-20
Down to the Funny Bones, Nov. 2-3
Andrew and His Sisters: A WWII Musical Tribute, Nov. 9-10
Branson on the Road, Christmas Style, Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Scrooge the Comedy, Dec. 3-17
Polo Community Theater
Romeo and Juliet, Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Polo Town Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave., Polo
A Candle in the Window, tba
Art exhibits
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.
Black and White exhibit through Sept. 30, KSB Hospital’s Commerce Towers.
Absolutely Abstract through Sept. 3.
Woodland Arts Academy, 117 W. Second St., Rock Falls
First Avenue Bridge exhibition, tba
Markets
Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.
Dixon Park District Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29, Haymarket Square, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.
Dixon City Market, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, Heritage Crossing, Dixon.
Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.
Pop-Up Markets, 5 p.m., second and fourth Thursday, Dale Park, Sterling.
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.
Mount Carroll Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, each Saturday through Oct. 29.
BASIC Market, 514 13th Ave., Fulton, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through October.
Museums, exhibits and attractions
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open Nov. 6 in honor of Veterans Day or by appointment.
Special interest
Riverfront Yoga, 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Fridays through Sept. 2 at Dixon Riverfront.
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Fitness on the Rock, 5:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Saturdays, through October, RB&W Park, Rock Falls.
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Lego club, 10 a.m. Aug. 20. Reading roulette, 10 a.m., Aug. 27. Roleplaying Game Club-Pathfinder, 3:30 p.m. Mondays starting Aug. 29. Roleplaying Game Club-Call of Cthulhu, 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Aug. 30.
Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 6. Baby-toddler storytime, ages 18 months-3, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays starting Sept. 7. Computer coding club, every other Thursday starting Sept. 15, K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15. Petting zoo, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Halloween, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20. DINO-vember, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Holiday Fun, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Family Night, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
