Rock Falls bar shooter not guilty by reason of insanity, judge rules

Seth Wallace, who shot and wounded four men at The Cooler in Rock Falls on April 15, 2017, is shackled at the end of his stipulated bench trial Thursday in Whiteside County Court. His acquittal by reason of insanity means he will be in the custody of the state Department of Human Services, where his current mental state will be evaluated. He returns to court Sept. 29 for a status hearing. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)