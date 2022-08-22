‘It’s a no-brainer’: Dixon schools OK deal with city over slim piece of property

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools approved donating a sliver of property to the city of Dixon, discussed and OK’d two new job descriptions, adopted an anaphylaxis reaction protocol and signed off on an after-school care agreement during a busy session of the board of education meeting on Aug. 10.

Easement

The board agreed to the city’s request to acquire 0.14 acres along Division Street near Reagan Middle School for a right-of-way and space for road signs.

It’s part of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s plan to create Safe Routes to School.

“We are a huge beneficiary to this grant,” said Superintendent Margo Empen.

“It’s a no-brainer,” said Kevin Schultz, director of buildings and grounds. “Just joint cooperation.”

Schultz said the district would probably care for that little bit of property by keeping it mowed.

Job descriptions

In separate votes, the board approved a job description for a social worker and one for a part-time dean of students at Reagan Middle School.

Empen said the district had been in discussions with the Lee County Special Education Association about a social worker with a master’s degree — essential if the district is to utilize funds from federal COVID recovery grants specified for it.

The district currently only has counselors addressing social-emotional student needs at the building level; this position would have a primary focus on special education at the distinct level.

Board member Melissa Gates expressed the expectation that the new position be differentiated from the counselors so it would “work the way it is intended.”

“I’m worried we’ll hire this person … just be one more person overloaded with special ed,” she said.

“We’ll look at the case loads,” Empen promised.

The dean at Reagan will work with discipline at the middle school. There is enough work to justify a full-time dean, Empen said, but “we wanted to be sure we had the finances to sustain it.” She explained that Reagan is still down an administrator from years ago. She said there is internal interest in the position.

Board member Jon Wadsworth said he would prefer this be a full-time position, so the dean could be dedicated to that work. “Hard to find part-time for this,” he said.

Anaphylaxis prevention

The board approved the administration’s anaphylaxis response program, which ties into a corresponding board policy that was also approved.

“We had guidelines and protocols, but didn’t have a full-blown program,” Empen said. The district plan is modeled after the state recommendations.

Empen said every single member of the staff gets training and will know how to assist if a student is in anaphylactic shock and, from a physician’s order, possesses an epinephrine injector.

Nurses and administrators will be trained to administer injectors from a secure school supply in an emergency for those students who may not know they are susceptible to extreme allergic reactions.

Board policies

The board approved first readings of board policies, which came on the heels of a committee meeting the day prior. Empen said there was public attendance at the committee meeting. “We had some people for the first time, which was exciting,” she said.

In addition to policies on administering medicine to students, Empen reported on the new policies for staff members who are on jury duty. The district will pay wages in full for days gone so long as they turn in their jury-duty pay as proof of service.

There was also a first reading on policy for public comment at board meetings. The new policy clears up language on the 30-minute public comment section and the designation of 20 minutes of that period for a single topic. But it also allows for a majority of the board to extend the public comment period in instances when there are topics of heightened public interest.

After-school agreement

The board approved, with member Brandon Rogers abstaining, the district’s after-school care agreement with the Dixon YMCA. Rogers serves on the Y board of directors.

Dixon YMCA will supervise, coordinate and control after-school care at Washington, Madison and Jefferson elementary schools from 2:15 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and on school holidays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The YMCA will reimburse the district $100 per month for each facility; payment are due quarter.

Early registration

The district reported that 1,961 students were enrolled by Aug. 5. That is about 81% of its anticipated enrollment.