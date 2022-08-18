Renovation completed for start of class at Rock Falls High School

ROCK FALLS — If anyone thought the summer’s extensive renovation to the gymnasium and kitchen might delay the start of school, Bryan Berogan said he was sorry to disappoint them.
“We’re opening those doors tomorrow!” said the facilities director in his report on Wednesday to the Rock Falls High School board of education.
[ Rock Falls High School board reviews progress on project after July meeting. ]
“I want to publicly thank my crew,” Berogan said. “They worked through a lot of obstacles. They did a fine job.”
Gehrke Construction of DeKalb did the kitchen renovation while Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning in Sterling worked on the gym. School maintenance staff provided support.
Members of the board and the administration toured the completed facilities.
The hallways were cleared of the desks, furniture and other project elements that had clogged them during the board’s July tour. At that time, the kitchen had been gutted, plywood still covered the gym floor and components of the new heat and air conditioning were outside.
On Wednesday, however, the gym featured new lightning and state tournament brag banners on the freshly painted walls while the kitchen and service-line areas were bright with stainless steel fixtures and appliances. Seating had been restored to the spruced up basement cafeteria.
The district devoted $1.2 million from the elementary and secondary emergency funds II and III, another $100,000 from the school maintenance project grant program and $1 million from the 1% county school facilities occupation tax for the kitchen renovation.
The gymnasium renovation was an $800,000 project.
While installation was completed — not everything has been turned on. Experts from the manufacturers, especially those with the new heat and air conditioning units, are required to activate the computerized controls.
This delay was anticipated. Berogan had briefed the board in July on its probability. He was hopeful that the first technicians would arrive by Friday to boot up the systems.
In the meantime, the gym was not yet air conditioned and the school was prepared to serve cold lunches for the first few days of class.