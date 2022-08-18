New Dixon Park District facility opening Friday

DIXON - The Dixon Park District will have a grand opening for its new community building at 3 p.m. Friday.

The building at 1312 Washington Ave. in Meadows Park will house two basketball courts with two automated volleyball nets and two batting cages, as well as a community room with a gaming system, an outdoor patio, and the district administrative offices.

The district built the $2.9 million “Phase 1″ facility to meet basic community needs that can be expanded in future years.

Starting Monday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $3 for a day pass. Monthly individual passes are $20 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Monthly family passes are $50 for residents and $65 for nonresidents.