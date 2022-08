Competitors from the Next Level Pro Bull Riding Tour showcased their horse-rising and bull-riding talents at the Whiteside County Fair on Tuesday. The fair continues through this weekend.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Braden Markell falls off his bull Tuesday during action at the Whiteside County Fair. The Next Level Pro Bull Riding tour made a stop Tuesday in Morrison. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)