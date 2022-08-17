Sauk Valley Media advertising rep named state’s best by Illinois Press Association

SPRINGFIELD — Jill Reyna of Sauk Valley Media in Sterling and Dixon was named Advertising Sales Representative of the Year during advertising awards Thursday at the Illinois Press Association’s annual convention on Thursday.
“Jill Reyna could not be a more deserving individual for this award,” said Jennifer Heintzelman, publisher of Gazette and Telegraph. “Her dedication to the products she sells and the businesses she services is unmatched.”
The IPA has a membership of some 450 newspapers.
Sauk Valley Media is part of the Shaw Local News Network and a division of Shaw Media.
In addition, two Sauk Valley Media advertising products were recognized. The Dixon Chamber Guide with contributions by Laura Shaw and Julie Barichello received second place for community focus special section in Division 1. The Sterling-Rock Falls Living with contributions by Reyna in sales, writer Cody Cutter and editor-designer Rusty Schrader received third place for best niche publication.
“I’m proud that our niche trio were recognized for their hard work,” Heintzelman said. “This team is dedicated to publishing the best local magazines within the Sauk Valley Region.”
The News-Gazette of Champaign won the James S. Copley Memorial Trophy for daily newspaper advertising while the Hinsdalean received the Sam Zito award of excellence for non-dailies. Jay Dickerson of the Galena Gazette was sales manager of the year.