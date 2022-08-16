SVCC to offer free CDL training to seasonal farm workers

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College is partnering with a nonprofit organization to offer free commercial driver’s license training to current and former migrant and seasonal farm workers.

The college received a grant from UMOS, a workforce development advocacy organization, through the National Farmworker Jobs Program to offer transitional education for agriculture workers by providing up to 100% tuition assistance in in-demand career programs such as the CDL program.

“There are a lot of job openings in the Sauk Valley for class A truck drivers,” said Brenda Helms, director of business training and community education at Sauk. “This grant will help more people in our community attend the CDL truck driving program at SVCC and find employment in an in-demand occupation. I am really excited to offer this grant opportunity to our community.”

UMOS provides programs and services to improve the employment, education, health and housing opportunities of underserved populations.

“Our partnership will enhance employment options for farm workers by giving them the opportunity to obtain their CDL and other marketable skills,” UMOS President/CEO Lupe Martinez said.

The National Farmworker Jobs Program was created by Congress in response to the chronic seasonal unemployment and underemployment experienced by migrant and seasonal farm workers. UMOS operates the statewide program in Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Go to svcc.edu for information.