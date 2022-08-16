Sterling’s police Chief Chavira this year’s Fiesta Day Parade grand marshal

STERLING – Does a grand marshal outrank a chief?

Maybe for a day.

Alejandro “Alex” Chavira, chief of the Sterling Police Department, is also the 69th annual Fiesta Day Parade grand marshal, the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.

Chavira, 46, a Sterling native and a Sterling High School graduate, joined the force in 1996 as a patrol officer.

He was a detective who investigated crimes against children before joining the Illinois State Police Blackhawk Area Task Force, where he worked undercover for seven years.

He was a detective sergeant and the department’s deputy chief of operation before being named chief in 2020.

He also attended Sauk Valley Community College, where he studied criminal justice. He is a graduate of Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.

“Alex has just been an unbelievable asset to our community and deserves to be recognized for the work he has done with the Sterling Police Department and for setting a great example for all community members,” his nominator said.

“Alex is a responsible and conscientious leader; a servant leader who genuinely cares about building community with those he serves. He has a wonderful working relationship with several community organizations, and he gives so much of his time to support schools, organizations and businesses by being actively involved.”

Community members submitted nominations to the chamber’s Hispanic Business Leaders Committee, which chose the grand marshal.

Fiesta Days celebrates Hispanic culture in the Sauk Valley. The parade kicks off Sept. 17.