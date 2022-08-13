Sterling schools adopt COVID-19 plan linked to federal grant money; monkeypox provision pending

STERLING – Sterling Public Schools approved its return-to-school plan on Wednesday during the regular meeting of its school board, but with the provision it could be updated as needed because of a last-minute state requirement to address monkeypox mitigations.
Superintendent Tad Everett informed the board that the district’s plan – which had been available for public review for weeks – now would require tweaking.
On the previous day, Everett said the governor’s office issued a new requirement on monkeypox.
The exact guidance has not yet been provided. Schools are to attend a webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where they will be provided with the new guidance.
After a discussion on the COVID-19 requirements of the plan, Board President Pam Capes asked if a vote was actually needed to approve the document or whether the district should just wait on the monkeypox guidance.
Everett said that – setting the monkeypox element aside for a moment – the reason he brought the plan to the board for approval was an overriding federal requirement. The U.S. Department of Education told districts that for them to receive the balance of ESSR funding – the federal grants tied to COVID-19 recovery – they must have a return-to-school plan in place.
Everett was recommending the board approve the plan with the provision it could be updated so as not to jeopardize the more than $6 million in federal money the district has yet to receive. He wanted it on the record that that board had approved the plan so the district could demonstrate it was in compliance.
The board approved the plan unanimously.
During the discussion about the plan itself, Everett provided details as to the measures it contained and the advice provided by the district’s attorneys over specific requirements.
The policy will be as it was at the conclusion of the previous school year in the main, however, especially in regard to masking. Masks are optional, in accord with the Illinois State Supreme Court decision in February when it declined to hear the governor’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling that said students could not be required to wear them.
The section Everett wanted to highlight was “Requirements to re-enter School,” which he thought would come up most often during the course of the year.
• If a student is diagnosed by a positive COVID-19 test, parents are asked to report the results to a school nurse as soon as possible.
• With a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, a student may return to school if two criteria are met: a) a five-day isolation period; b) the individual is free of fever (without the aid of fever-reducing medications) and no longer has diarrhea and vomiting in the previous 24 hours. Upon the student’s return, IDPH recommends – but doesn’t require – the student be masked through the 10th day after the initial isolation.
• A student who has been in isolation for five days but still exhibits any fever, vomiting or diarrhea, cannot re-enter school until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.
• A student who has a negative result on a COVID-19 test but exhibits any of the three symptoms (fever, vomiting, diarrhea) cannot re-enter school until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.
• A student who exhibits any of the three COVID-19 symptoms but chooses not to get tested, must be excluded from school for five calendar days. After that, if they are symptom free for 24 hours, they may return. However, if symptoms persist, the student should remain home for up to 10 days. Again, IDPH recommends but does not require masking after students’ return.
• All these scenarios apply to students regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
Capes then engaged Everett in a discussion over the policy on contact tracing. Rules in place during the second-semester outbreak last school year “had a snowball effect on our kids’ attendance. It becomes problematic. Some of our kids were out forever because of someone positive in their homes,” she said.
Everett said the district does not have the authority to enforce contact tracing quarantine. “We exclude people who are positive,” he said.
Since that time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued new guidance and the authority to enforce those rests with the local health departments.
It boiled down to this: An individual who stays home because they are a close contact of a positive case elects to do so. That would be a personal choice. A person who stays home because they are symptomatic, however, is an excused absence and they can make up classwork in the number of days they are out.
The authority for any stricter measures rests solely with the public health system, not the school district, Everett said. In the event of the outbreak, for example, the Whiteside County Health Department would meet with the administration and make recommendations.
Board member Savannah Mussington asked whether Sterling High School still was a Shield testing site. Everett replied that it was not and that the WCHD now would conduct Shield testing. He also said tat, that in any event, schools no longer are required to test students. It also was determined that at this point in the pandemic, having infected persons from the community come to the school to be tested would be introducing an unnecessary risk element.