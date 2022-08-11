Sterling’s Mr. Fix It going strong at age 90

STERLING – Gene Gaumer has been repairing automobiles and small engines for over 60 years. His passion for figuring out how to make things work and helping people goes even further.
Gaumer attributes his mechanical aptitude to his father and grandfather. His curiosity grew as they taught him how to work on lawn mowers and other small engines, and after a while, he began learning how to work on automobiles.
“I always liked tinkering with things. Taking them apart and then putting them back together,” Gaumer said.
He got his first part-time job as a mechanic while still in school. Eventually, he worked his way up and began running the garage for the owner. His time and commitment to the shop grew, and after being denied a raise, Gaumer decided enough was enough and opened Gaumer’s Garage on March 1, 1959.
“I finally decided if I’m going to be expected to work all these crazy hours, then I might as well do it for myself,” Gaumer said.
The garage was initially located at 1805 Locust St., where Shell gas station resides. Gaumer relocated the garage to 1732 Freeport Rd. in Sterling after the building was sold to Shell in 1962.
Some may also remember Gaumer as the friendly voice of Mr. Fix It on WSDR radio. For 15 years, listeners called in seeking Gaumer’s maintenance and repair expertise.
“Initially, I was just supposed to ask a couple of questions about lawn mowers. It became questions about a little bit of everything,” Gaumer chuckled. “I really enjoyed those calls. One time a lady called to ask me how to get red wine out of a white carpet. I told her you throw a rug over the carpet.”
As the integration of computer systems in vehicles grew, so did the costs of keeping a modernized repair shop. Gaumer shifted his focus to small engine, lawn, and garden equipment repair and re-named the shop Gaumer’s Garage & Small Engine Repair.
“If you need work done on a lawnmower, chainsaw, weed eater, rototiller, snow blower, etc., he’s your guy. I know my dad, and he’s a perfectionist when it comes to high-quality repair work,” Tim Gaumer said.
Gaumer celebrated his 90th birthday on June 2 and continues to show up to work every day. He attributes his good health to staying active and continues to make his annual hunting and camping trips.
“I really enjoy going away into the mountains. I like hunting deer and boar, but you have to be careful with boar. They get quite grumpy once you start shooting at them,” Gaumer joked.
Those in need of small engine mechanical repair can contact Gaumer at 815-626-3331.